Analysts Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). IMPINJ reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 197,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,125. The stock has a market cap of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.