Analysts Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to post $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $38.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $141.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $145.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $171.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 197,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 62.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMPINJ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 373.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 389,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter worth about $3,492,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

