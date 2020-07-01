Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce sales of $207.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $212.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $855.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.60 million to $855.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.05 million, with estimates ranging from $874.70 million to $899.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,976. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,832.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after buying an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 147,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

