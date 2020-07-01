Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce sales of $207.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $212.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $855.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.60 million to $855.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.05 million, with estimates ranging from $874.70 million to $899.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,976. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,832.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after buying an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 147,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit