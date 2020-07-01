Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce sales of $136.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.24 million. Secureworks posted sales of $136.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $564.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.50 million to $567.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $612.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Secureworks stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,325. The company has a market capitalization of $907.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.11. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Secureworks by 50.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Secureworks during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Secureworks by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 88,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Secureworks by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Secureworks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

