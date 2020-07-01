Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.76 Million

Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will report $101.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $113.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $411.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $446.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $426.19 million, with estimates ranging from $390.93 million to $468.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

SITC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

