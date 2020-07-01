Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

TMHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. 1,268,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,318. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,804,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

