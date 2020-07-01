Analysts Set Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $132.32

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.32.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $11.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.39. 14,981,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 1.83. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,070,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,739 shares of company stock worth $17,456,148. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

