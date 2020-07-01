Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 878.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of -65.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of ANDE opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $445.80 million, a PE ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,523.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick S. Mullin bought 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $211,206.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,945.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,013 shares of company stock valued at $549,662. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

