Archer Exploration (ASX:AXE) Shares Down 11.2%

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.42 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.44 ($0.30), 3,978,752 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 938% from the average session volume of 383,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.49 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of $92.40 million and a PE ratio of -33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.25.

In other Archer Exploration news, insider Alice McCleary sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.31), for a total transaction of A$137,700.00 ($94,315.07).

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

