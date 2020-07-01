Arion Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $20,972.06 and $16.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,618,157 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

