Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €7.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.51 ($8.44).

Several brokerages have commented on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €6.10 ($6.85) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.39) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

ETR AT1 remained flat at $€5.10 ($5.73) during trading on Wednesday. 4,717,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($9.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

