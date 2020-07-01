ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Trading Up 15.4%

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

About ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

