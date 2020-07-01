Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Announces Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Autins Group stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autins Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.49 ($0.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.21. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.
Autins Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.