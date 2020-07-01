Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Announces Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Autins Group stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autins Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.49 ($0.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.21. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Get Autins Group alerts:

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.