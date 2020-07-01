Bata (BTA) Price Down 35.4% Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $69,893.53 and $269.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00452002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000722 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

