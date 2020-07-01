BitCoen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $170.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $39,740.03 and approximately $170.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.01685521 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,206.84 or 0.99680357 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars.

