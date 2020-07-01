Bitcore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.02511045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.02423253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00452149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00698715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00062282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00562642 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,332,803 coins and its circulating supply is 17,831,844 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, QBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.