BitSend Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $540.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $79,216.05 and approximately $540.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00740187 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00170895 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000681 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,740,275 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.