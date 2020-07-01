BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.11

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $950.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 567.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,957,397 coins and its circulating supply is 26,414,431 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

