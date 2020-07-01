BLOCKv Hits One Day Volume of $527,824.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $527,824.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.47 or 0.04985398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002424 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.