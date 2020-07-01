Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

