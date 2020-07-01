Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,318. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

