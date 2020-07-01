Bytom Price Hits $0.0659 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $72.50 million and $10.04 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00452149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,601,945,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,660,094 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

