Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report sales of $15.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.86 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.25 million to $63.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $64.44 million to $72.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,870. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

