CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Cap of $6,898.95

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $6,898.95 and $838.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.