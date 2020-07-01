Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Down 1.9%

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 28,119 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 74,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

In other Cell MedX news, major shareholder Richard Jeffs bought 1,005,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,087,600 shares of company stock valued at $629,935.

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

