Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $67.46 million and $49,247.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.47 or 0.04985398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,103,805 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

