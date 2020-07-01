CoinDeal Token (CDL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $43,515.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,950,899 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

