Compound (COMP) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $196.33 or 0.02125005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $502.85 million and $169.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000300 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000508 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 250.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

