Counos Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $202,028.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Counos Coin has a market cap of $73.00 million and $202,028.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.92 or 0.00053282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io . The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

