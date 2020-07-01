Dalecoin Price Tops $0.0050 (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded down 30% against the dollar. Dalecoin has a total market cap of $4,981.92 and $3.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dalecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org

Buying and Selling Dalecoin

Dalecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dalecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dalecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.