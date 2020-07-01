DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $44.70 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $421,952.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $44.70 or 0.00483958 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 190,424 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, Binance, AirSwap, BigONE, IDEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, OKEx, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

