eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGAN. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 247,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $340.41 million, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

