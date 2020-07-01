Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

EIGI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 850,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.20 million, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.06. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,258 shares of company stock worth $260,276. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 680.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

