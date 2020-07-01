Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of ERII stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 1,499,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,647. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.67 million, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 999,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,550,463 shares of company stock worth $11,685,093. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

