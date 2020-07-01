Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of ENVA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.97. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enova International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.