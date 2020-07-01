Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

