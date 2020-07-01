Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0193

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $390,750.44 and approximately $5,838.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.01698290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00172089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

