Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Eurofins Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

ERFSF stock traded down $14.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.25. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $643.05 and its 200 day moving average is $558.11. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $686.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

