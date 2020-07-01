Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $395.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.97 million. Euronav reported sales of $132.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $965.58 million, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 1,669,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,759. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 589.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 45.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Euronav by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,863,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 399,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronav by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,960 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.