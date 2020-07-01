Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISI. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,152. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 211,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

