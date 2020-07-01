First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 393,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

