Flowchain Price Tops $1.86 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00020139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $172,747.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.21 or 0.04981211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,601 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

