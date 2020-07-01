GHOST Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. GHOST has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $635,407.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00016037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GHOST has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

