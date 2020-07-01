GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0300 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $538,225.73 and approximately $10,813.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,231.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.02507117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.02424435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00452120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00699409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00564261 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

