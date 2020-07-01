GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0300 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $538,225.73 and approximately $10,813.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 13% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,231.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.02507117 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.02424435 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00452120 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013654 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00699409 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00062564 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00564261 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016801 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y
