Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Grin has a total market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Coinall, Bisq and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 45,892,560 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TradeOgre, Coinall, Hotbit, LBank, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.