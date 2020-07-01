HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,402. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

