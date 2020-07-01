Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 1,911,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

