Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. Heartland Banccorp has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $101.21.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Heartland Banccorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

