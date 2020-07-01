Hingham Institution for Savings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by an average of 250.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

