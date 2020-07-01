Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0061 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $4,622.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

